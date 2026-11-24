California singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer Reese Weil joins Cotati 7z and Yung Pinch for a melodic West Coast collaboration blending hip/hop with an alternative edge.

CHICO, CA – Northern California recording artist Reese Weil brings together artists from different corners of the state on his latest single, “Deep Waters,” featuring Cotati 7z and Huntington Beach artist Yung Pinch. Produced by AB (Logan Forsythe), the release combines melodic vocals, smooth West Coast rhythms, atmospheric production, and an infectious hook.

Inspired in part by time spent along Northern California’s Russian River, “Deep Waters” captures the feeling of summer, friendship, and the experiences that bring people together. The collaboration connects the creative energy of Chico and the Bay Area with Yung Pinch’s distinctive Southern California sound, resulting in a record that moves naturally between melodic hip-hop and contemporary alternative.

For Weil, whose background includes a guitar scholarship to Berklee College of Music, songwriting, and music production, the single represents another step in an evolving musical direction that resists being confined to one genre. His approach brings live musicianship and melodic songwriting together with modern production and West Coast influences.

“Deep Waters takes me back to being out at the Russian River with AB and Cotati7z. There’s a certain energy that comes from being around good people, enjoying the moment, and creating music together. I wanted to capture that feeling and turn it into something people could connect with wherever they’re from.”- REESE WEIL.

The record also highlights the natural chemistry between its collaborators. Cotati7z contributes his melodic style, while Yung Pinch brings the recognizable Huntington Beach influence that has helped define his sound. AB’s production ties the performances together, creating a polished, laid-back record with an unmistakable California feel.

Having previously collaborated with artists including Nef The Pharaoh and Derek King, among others, Weil continues to build a diverse catalog that draws from his background as a musician and producer rather than following a single genre or formula.

To support the release, Weil and his production team filmed promotional visuals outside Chico’s historic Senator Theatre. The campaign includes original visual content, independent radio outreach, and digital promotion. A clean version of “Deep Waters” is also available for radio consideration.

“What I love about this record is that it brings different parts of California together. We all have our own backgrounds and influences, but when everything comes together musically, it just feels right. That’s what makes this collaboration special to me.” – REESE WEIL.

Overhead view of Reese Weil with his guitar on the street below the Senator Theatre marquee in Chico, with the Reese logo overlaid

Reese Weil holding his guitar on the sidewalk beneath the lit Senator Theatre marquee at 517 Main St, Chico



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About Reese Weil

Reese Weil is a Northern California singer, songwriter, guitarist, and music producer based in Chico. He blends alternative rock, melodic hip-hop influences, and guitar-driven songwriting into a sound shaped by his diverse musical background. His collaborations include Nef The Pharaoh, Derek King, Cotati 7z, Yung Pinch, and others. Operating from Nova Production Group, Weil continues to develop original music and creative collaborations while building his presence across California and beyond.

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