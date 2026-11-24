Back in the summer of 2026, the New York Knicks were on top of the world. They’d beaten all the odds, bulldozed their way to the NBA Finals, and took down the favored San Antonio Spurs in five games to lift their first championship in over half a century.

Flash forward to November, the Knicks have had a difficult start to the season, losing their first 3 games of their championship defense, and now sitting just above .500, a long way back from the lead of the Eastern Conference, and currently without a win against the Philadelphia 76ers or the Boston Celtics. Is this simply a championship hangover, or are the problems at Madison Square Garden deeper?

Why you should be worried

As of time of writing, the New York Knicks sit just above .500 at 7-6, including big losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. In an offseason with a huge amount of changes and roster shifting, there are concerns that the Knicks, unsurprisingly running it back with the same core, have been left behind.

Not all of the roster changes have worked in the East, just look at Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat’s poor form, but teams like the 76ers have transformed their teams for the better, leaving the Knicks stagnating.

The loss of Mitchell Robinson is also proving a problem for the Knicks. The loss of him to Boston, connected with James Dolan’s refusal to enter the second apron, and the attempt to replace him with Andre Drummond, has left the Knicks a little short on rim protection and offensive rebounding.

The offense is the biggest problem. The Knicks are currently ranked 25th in scoring, and multiple players are looking cold. The half-court offense looks sluggish, and shots are simply not falling outside of Jalen Brunson.

Then there’s the distractions of contracts. Conversations between the Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns over a new contract have slowed, and Josh Hart and Miles McBride are both waiting on contract negotiations. This may well be an unwelcome distraction for a team that was so close last year.

Why you shouldn’t be worried

The stats may be a little scary for Knicks fans, but the underlying metrics seem to show that the Knicks are still contenders. Their record may be 7-6, but their expected win-loss record is 9-4. Taking out the tough 0-3 start that the Knicks endured, they’ve been 7-3 in the last 10 games.

While the offense might be struggling, it resembles a cold start rather than a structural issue. The defense remains at a championship calibre, and even if they’re not producing on the offensive end, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are all still defending the perimeter well.

While issues have appeared in the squad, Jalen Brunson continues to produce at a high level, averaging 27 points, and despite his contractual issues, KAT is producing too. Brunson’s average of 27 points is the kind of steady output that player-points markets are built around. A rundown of the best sportsbook apps shows which ones list NBA player props, and which markets are open in each state, for readers curious how that scoring is priced.

Fans shouldn’t be at panic stations just yet. It’s been a slow start for the Knicks, and they are behind some of their Eastern competitors, but all hope is not lost, and the season is won over months, not just in the first few weeks.