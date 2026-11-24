British R&B star Jorja Smith brought her latest album, What Are The Odds, to Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on Saturday, November 21, for an intimate headline performance. Featuring special guest opener Wesley Joseph, the show highlighted Smith’s artistic evolution through fan favorites and new music.

The album marks a new creative chapter, blending UK Garage, Grime, 2-Step, UK Funky, Soulful House and Afro House with her signature vocals and personal songwriting. Exploring friendship, grief, betrayal, loneliness, love and self-discovery, the project balances dance-driven production with emotional vulnerability.

The Brooklyn performance follows Smith’s global headline tour and precedes her anticipated return to Coachella in April 2027.