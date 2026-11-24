adidas Originals and Pharrell Williams are bringing back one of their most popular sneaker designs, the VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish, in its sought-after Triple Black colorway. The campaign features adidas athlete and college football standout Jeremiah Smith, representing the connection between sport and culture.
Originally released exclusively at Billionaire Boys Club in New York City in 2025, the Triple Black edition returns following the silhouette earning Footwear News’ 2025 Shoe of the Year recognition.
The $300 sneaker features an all-black design, an exaggerated flowing midsole inspired by jellyfish movement, a layered engineered mesh upper, a sculptural cage and glow-in-the-dark detailing.
“Real newness is rare, and that’s what VIRGINIA is for: silhouettes that didn’t exist before. It started with the Jellyfish, and only a few people could get their hands on it. Seeing how people connected with it, we knew it was time to let more people in. That’s this next chapter. We want to see it out in the world,” said Pharrell Williams.
The VIRGINIA Adistar Jellyfish Triple Black launches globally November 25, 2026, at select retailers, adidas.com and through the CONFIRMED app. Sign-ups open November 23.