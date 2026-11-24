Photo Credit: Kellyn Taylor

For years, Dr. Dana Ataya’s music lived where her medical career does: in the breast imaging suite, among women facing cancer. With her new album, One Day, the Palestinian-American radiologist turns that same trained eye toward her heritage and toward Gaza.

Radiologists are trained to find what others miss. In a dim reading room, Dr. Dana spends her days studying breast images for the faint shadow that can change a life. The work rests on a simple premise: what goes unseen cannot be treated.

Her new album applies that premise to something far larger than a single scan.

One Day, released October 16 on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music, is the second record from the Tampa-based, board-certified radiologist who performs as Dr. Dana. It is not an easy listen, and it is not meant to be. Across sixteen tracks, the Palestinian-American artist traces her people’s story from 1948 to the present, one human moment at a time. She wrote it especially for American and Western listeners, and she asks them to stay with what most people would rather look away from.

Where She Started

To understand how far she has traveled, start with her debut. The Space Between was about the two halves of her life: physician and recording artist. It is the brighter of the two records, upbeat in sound even when the subject is serious, and much of it grows out of her work in breast imaging.

Those songs play almost like patient education set to a beat. “End the Confusion,” inspired by a Society of Breast Imaging campaign, turns the case for yearly mammograms starting at age 40 into a hook. “Stage 4 Needs More” calls for metastatic cancer research and better emotional care for patients. “Goodnight Is Not Goodbye” offers soulful resilience to people navigating cancer.



Photo Credit: @LauraMarzullo

Her music has always come back to one idea: find your voice, because your voice can change the world. On One Day, she uses hers to carry Palestinian stories into the open.

Seventy-Eight Years, Sixteen Songs

The name of the album was inspired by Omar El Akkad’s National Book Award–winning One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, and moves through history, and nearly every track is tied to a real event. It opens with “1948,” a song that invites the listener to feel: Israel’s “Hatikvah” and the Palestinian song “Ana Dammi Falastini” clash beneath Arabic cries for the massacres of that year. From there it passes through the Tantura massacre, the Great March of Return and administrative detention before reaching Gaza since 2023.

That final stretch is the album’s heaviest. “Change The World (Hind’s Song)” is written for Hind Rajab, the six-year-old killed in a car struck by 335 bullets. “Survivor,” the lead single, is dedicated to Gaza’s child amputees, and a portion of its proceeds goes to Heal Palestine. The record closes with an adaptation of Refaat Alareer’s “If I Must Die” and a question for the listener: “What Does It Take?“



Photo Credit: @LauraMarzullo

Grief Without Despair

One Day grieves without flinching, but it does not end in hopelessness. Dr. Dana frames it as both a reckoning and a promise, and the title carries that promise: one day.

Her advocacy goes beyond the music. She is a member of Doctors Against Genocide, which she describes as part of the same love for humanity that guides both her medicine and her songwriting.

In that light, One Day is less a departure from The Space Between than a continuation. The first album asked listeners to take their own health seriously. The second asks them to look at suffering she believes the world has turned away from, and it comes from a doctor whose job is to look closely and say what she sees.

Beyond the Record

Dr. Dana is also an in-demand speaker, talking candidly about where medicine and music meet, creative resilience, vulnerability as a strength, and blending genres. She plays intimate concerts and benefit shows and is booking appearances at conferences, universities, hospitals and festivals.

A Change of Season

An artist who can sit with grief this long also knows when listeners need room to breathe. On November 20, a month after One Day, Dr. Dana released “Bananas,” a stand-alone holiday song. With a title like that, it is a clear change of pace from the album before it, and a reminder that the same voice that carries the hardest stories can also bring some joy into the season while still keeping it relevant to her mission.

For Dr. Dana, the lighter song still comes from the same place. “We can’t control the bananas life throws at us: the headlines, the losses, the things that keep us up at night,” she says. “But we can decide what we make with them. So we make bread. Together. And we lead with love.” The official music video premieres November 27, just in time for Thanksgiving.



Photo Credit: @LauraMarzullo

What Comes Next

Dr. Dana has formed a partnership with a veteran music executive to develop high-profile artist collaborations. Details have not been announced, but for an artist who built her following entirely on her own material, it marks a notable step.

Her story has been covered by outlets including U.S. News & World Report, Prevention, HuffMag, Florida Trend, Oncology News Central, OncoDaily, 10 Tampa Bay and WFLA Tampa.

Back to the Reading Room

Radiology is the discipline of seeing what is hidden. Across two albums, Dr. Dana has used music the same way. The Space Between brought the fear and hope of the cancer clinic into the open. One Day does the same for seventy-eight years of Palestinian life and loss..

Few artists sit with people through the hardest days of their lives. Fewer still follow that compassion wherever it leads. When Dr. Dana sings “Survivor” now, she is singing for children she may never meet, and asking the rest of us to remember them.

Listen: One Day, The Space Between and “Survivor” are available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. The “Survivor” music video is on YouTube.

New holiday single (music video premieres November 27 on YouTube):

Follow: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkTree

Bookings and speaking: www.DrDanaRocks.com

Media contact: Love Logan, MBA, MFA, MA | (973) 626-9720 | LoveLoganProductions@gmail.com