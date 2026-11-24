Rock The Bells Festival is officially turning Thanksgiving weekend into Hip-Hop’s ultimate family reunion. Ahead of its highly anticipated return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 29, the festival has unveiled a massive second wave of icons joining the bill—including Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Shyne, Papoose, Kwamé, Kool G Rap, Onyx, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Sugarhill Gang and The Furious Five, and Roxanne Shante.

In addition, Rapsody has been added to D-Nice’s special curated set, joining previously announced guests David Banner, LeToya Luckett, and The LOX. The newly announced heavyweights round out an already stacked roster headlined by founder LL COOL J (featuring DJ Z-Trip), alongside Lil’ Kim, Method Man & Redman, SWV, and D-Nice, closing out Hip-Hop History Month with a generational celebration of the culture.

Ahead of the big night, The Source caught up with D-Nice to discuss his upcoming memoir, Black ownership in live entertainment, and the emotional weight of sharing the Rock The Bells stage with his longtime idol, LL COOL J.

A Full-Circle Moment With LL COOL J

For D-Nice, stepping onto the Prudential Center stage alongside LL COOL J isn’t just another high-profile gig—it is a deeply personal milestone decades in the making.

“I get in my feelings when I talk about Rock The Bells,” D-Nice told The Source. “One, I’m a big fan of LL COOL J, and he is literally the reason—most people would think it was because of KRS-One why I fell in love with Hip-Hop, but actually, it started for me with LL COOL J, with every young person at the time looking up to Todd and wanting to be part of anything that he was doing, or wanting to be even recognized by Todd. So to have this opportunity to be on a show like this with him means everything to me, and it’s kind of full circle.”

The festival also gives D-Nice a rare chance to reconnect on stage with the peers he came up with—an opportunity he largely missed during the Hip-Hop 50 celebrations and his transition from rap pioneer to global DJ phenomenon.

“To have this opportunity to do this with Rock The Bells and to bring out some of my old friends and some of my new friends, I’m really excited about this, and this is a moment that I really wanted,” he shared. “I wanted to continue being a part of Hip-Hop culture, but in my own way—never me rapping, but always opening doors to bring some of these records that I play to life with the actual artist.”

Bridging Generations & Reflecting on Legacy

Having entered the game at 15 years old out of the South Bronx in 1986, D-Nice admitted he rarely stopped to process his own history until he began writing his upcoming book with Storehouse Voices and Penguin Random House. Looking back, he sees a direct thread between his early work on the classic 1989 Stop the Violence Movement anthem “Self Destruction” and the global unity he sparked with Club Quarantine.

“It all goes back to those days of pouring myself into the culture and not taking anything for granted,” D-Nice explained. “When I started looking back at my history, it was like, wow, I’ve been dedicated to this for a very long time—and dedicated on this level of wanting to give back to people and wanting to be there for people. ‘Self Destruction’ is no different than Club Quarantine, and to have this magical journey is something that I don’t take lightly.”

That spirit of preservation and unity is exactly why D-Nice champions LL COOL J’s vision for Rock The Bells. “He’s always been a visionary when it comes to Hip-Hop,” D-Nice said. “For him to use his platform, which is massive decades later, to still want to give back and to educate people on the culture, to give other people opportunity… I feel like in Hip-Hop, we are the only people who create this separation between young and old. When you have someone like Todd bridging the gap, you got to salute it and you have to support it.”

Championing Black Ownership Behind the Scenes

Produced in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), Rock The Bells Festival also underscores the importance of Black ownership and economic equity in live touring—a mission that aligns directly with D-Nice’s own business philosophy.

“I love Black Promoters Collective, and I love what they represent,” he said. “Working with BPC and seeing what they have accomplished with this collective is so important. I don’t work with an agent—I believe if you have an opportunity to build something, then you should do it. I produce most of my shows, and this is one of the few shows where I’m actually working with another company, which is BPC, because I believe in what they’re doing. And I also want to learn from them, because when the clapping stops for me, I want to know that I too contributed not just in front of a camera or on the stage, but even behind the scenes.”

Tickets for Rock The Bells Festival 2026 are on sale now at rockthebellsfestival.com, with additional artists and special surprises still to be announced.