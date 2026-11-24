Russell Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation is celebrating its biggest Thanksgiving distribution yet, providing 1,500 meals, winter coats and essential supplies to families across South Los Angeles. Now in its 14th year, the annual initiative took place November 19 at Jesse Owens Park, offering walk-up and drive-through pickup.

Westbrook, his family, foundation staff and volunteers distributed Thanksgiving meals prepared by Crenshaw soul food chef Marilyn Cole. Families also received pantry staples, blankets, clothing, winter coats, diapers, wipes and baby formula.

“We started this at Jesse Owens Park 14 years ago, and we show up every November. This is home. We’ve been blessed with more this year, so why not give more back to the community?” said Russell Westbrook, founder of the Why Not? Foundation.

The expanded effort follows the foundation’s sixth annual Why Not? Poker Night in September, which raised a record $912,500 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The fundraising supports initiatives including Thanksgiving distributions, Westbrook Academy, free youth basketball camps and mental health programs.

Community partners It’s Bigger Than Us, The Drew League Foundation and We Grow LA also contributed supplies and volunteer support. Additional partners included LA County Parks and Recreation, the County of Los Angeles and Cal Dental USA.