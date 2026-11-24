A television is usually one of the least seasonal things in a home. The TCL A300L Designer TV changes that.

Its AI Art experience lets owners combine six styles, five moods, and nine scenes into 270 possible settings, letting the screen shift from autumn tones to holiday imagery to something quieter after the new year.

The broader AI art experience offers more than 100,000 options beyond those settings.

That gives the display a useful role during the holidays, when the rest of the room is already changing.

From November 23 through November 30, the 55-inch A300L Designer TV is 32% off at $677.99.

The 65-inch model is 43% off at $847.99, while the 75-inch is also 40% off at $1,197.99.

The magnetic frame and slim design help the physical television fit the same changing aesthetic rather than fight it.

For someone who changes pillows, flowers, artwork, and table settings with the season, the A300L Designer TV is one more surface that can do the same.

The advantage is that it stays useful long after the decorations come down.