On this date in 1993, Corona, Queens’ legendary crime rhyme specialist Kool G Rap and his longtime turntable technician DJ Polo released their third and final collaborative album, Live And Let Die, on the Juice Crew’s iconic Cold Chillin’ Records imprint. The project marked the culmination of one of Hip Hop’s most influential MC and DJ partnerships while further establishing G Rap as one of the architects of mafioso rap.

Despite Warner Bros. refusing to distribute the album due to controversy surrounding its graphic cover art and uncompromising lyrical content, Live And Let Die would eventually become one of the most revered projects in G Rap’s extensive catalog.

With production primarily handled by Sir Jinx of Ice Cube’s Lench Mob camp, the album incorporated a rugged West Coast musical influence without sacrificing the unmistakable New York street authenticity that had become G Rap’s trademark. The combination of cinematic production, intricate rhyme schemes, and vivid storytelling created an atmosphere that often felt more like a crime drama than a rap album.

From the underworld dealings depicted on “On The Run” to the treachery and betrayal illustrated on “Ill Street Blues,” G Rap demonstrated why few MCs could rival his ability to paint pictures with words. His multisyllabic rhyme patterns, complex delivery, and attention to detail helped establish a lyrical blueprint that would later influence the likes of Nas, Raekwon, The Notorious B.I.G., and countless other elite lyricists.

The original 17-track offering also featured the monumental posse cut “Two To The Head,” which brought together G Rap, Ice Cube, Scarface, and Bushwick Bill, uniting some of the most respected street storytellers from New York, California, and Texas on one record.

In 2008, the album received a reissue featuring a bonus disc with alternate versions and remixes of “On The Run” and “Ill Street Blues,” introducing another generation of Hip Hop enthusiasts to the lyrical brilliance of the Queens-bred MC.

Now, 33 years later, Live And Let Die remains a masterclass in cinematic street narration and a defining contribution to the evolution of hardcore Hip Hop. Long before mafioso rap became one of the culture’s most commercially successful subgenres, G Rap was already perfecting the art form.

Salute to Kool G Rap, the late DJ Polo (RIP), Sir Jinx, and the entire Cold Chillin’ and Juice Crew family for delivering a timeless piece of Hip Hop history whose lyrical influence can still be heard more than 3 decades later.