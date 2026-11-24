Jensen Huang is back on top of Nvidia Corp. after a temporary ousting due to being caught in an affair with a Chinese spy. For those following, he lost his job and got it back after dealing with a foreign spy.

But how? assistance from the Trump Administration. According to CNN, Trump led the movement to bring Huang back to the leadership of the company after 11 days.

But what did he do? Trump activated Vice President JD Vance to pressure the company’s bored to bring Huang back, stating that he did not have national security risk.

“I’ve been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it,” Trump said ahead of reinstatement. “I think we have one of our great stars back in play.”

Aside from the spy, Haung had two other affairs. Upon his return to the company, he received a standing ovation and vowed to be a better CEO.