Five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist 6LACK has released his new single, “WWYG (Where Would You Go),” via LVRN/Interscope Records. The track serves as the first offering from his upcoming EP, Vault 6, arriving November 27 and available for pre-save now.

Exploring the complexities of romance, “WWYG (Where Would You Go)” reflects on love, loss, and the unconventional ways affection can be expressed. The release is accompanied by a music video directed by Angelica Valente and Pseudo.

Vault 6 brings together previously unreleased songs from different periods of 6LACK’s career that did not make his earlier albums. The artist describes the collection as “songs that don’t deserve to be buried.” Other previously teased tracks include “Invested” and “Moves.”

The release arrives as 6LACK celebrates the 10th anniversary of his acclaimed debut album, FREE 6LACK, with special performances at Los Angeles’ Blue Note and New York City’s Irving Plaza.

He will close out the anniversary celebrations with his 6LACK Friday concert at Atlanta’s The Masquerade. For tickets and additional information, visit 6lack.com/tour.