The Pittsburgh Steelers are shaking up their offense ahead of Friday’s showdown with the Denver Broncos, replacing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers with Mason Rudolph under center.
Rodgers will be inactive for the matchup after head coach Mike McCarthy made the switch. The announcement comes just a day after McCarthy publicly reaffirmed Rodgers as the team’s starting quarterback.
The move raises questions about whether Rodgers has already played his final game. The 42-year-old previously revealed that 2026 would mark his final NFL season, bringing an end to a 22-year career.
His latest campaign has been challenging. Rodgers has completed just 60.9% of his passes and absorbed 31 sacks, resulting in a league-high 257 yards lost. His accuracy has also been an issue, with an 18.9% off-target rate ranking near the bottom among qualified quarterbacks.
A costly moment came during Pittsburgh’s Week 11 matchup against Philadelphia. In the Steelers’ 19-16 defeat, Rodgers failed to connect with a wide-open Jaylen Warren on a play that presented an opportunity for a potential 30-yard touchdown.
“I feel like I had to throw it maybe harder than I usually do to the backs,” Rodgers said Sunday. “But yeah, that was a missed opportunity for sure.”
Rodgers signed a one-year deal worth up to $25 million to return to Pittsburgh after posting a 10-6 record as the team’s starter in 2025. Now, Rudolph gets the opportunity to lead the offense.