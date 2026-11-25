It’s the end of an era. The Essence Festival of Music and Culture will not return to the city of New Orleans. This marks the closing of a cultural bond in the city that has ran since 1995.

According to HuffPost, the festival organizers and the city are at odds over vendor payments and contract negotiations.

“The largest Black festival of its kind has to be where it can grow, where it is valued, and where it serves the people who make it what it is,” a statement from Sundial Media Group read. ”We need a partner that is committed to that growth and to the people it serves.”

“In 2025, the festival generated more than $300 million in economic impact for New Orleans and Louisiana,” an Instagram statement read. “Behind that number are the vendors, musicians, workers, volunteers and families of this city who built the festival alongside us. Every year, the people of New Orleans made it feel like home, and we are grateful.”

Speaking with the media, Mayor Helena Moreno stated it was time for both entities to “go our separate ways.”