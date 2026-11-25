Jagged Edge member Brandon Casey is facing a civil lawsuit filed by Tyliyah S. Lee, who accuses the singer of sexually assaulting her on five occasions between 2003 and 2007, when she was between 6 and 10 years old.

Lee alleges she first met Casey at a community event in 2003, where she presented him with a song she wrote titled “Walked Out of Heaven.” According to TMZ, she also claims Jagged Edge later released “Walked Outta Heaven” without crediting or compensating her, although the lawsuit does not include a copyright claim.

Lee is seeking more than $50,000 in damages for emotional distress. Court documents also indicate her attorney previously demanded $15 million from Casey.

Casey’s legal team denies all allegations and moved the case from Pennsylvania state court to federal court in filings dated November 19. A response is due December 18. The allegations remain unproven, and no trial date has been set.