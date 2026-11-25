Yo, Jason Kelce is excited to see JAY-Z perform at Halftime of the Super Bowl. Speaking on ESPN, Kelce dropped, “We saw the goats in the freakin’ presentation, he is the GOAT.”

He added, “He’s got more stadium-ready hits than most artists have songs, period. It’s gonna be a great show.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined Apple Music hosts Ebro Darden and Eddie Francis on Apple Music Radio to detail why the timing is finally right for JAŸ-Z to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Addressing why the hip-hop icon chose now to step onto the stage, Goodell noted the significance of JAŸ-Z’s 30th anniversary milestone year for his debut album, his recent tour completion, and the Los Angeles setting.

“We’ve always wanted this to happen at some point,” Goodell said. “It was something I asked him about at the time when we first started this, and he said, ‘Yeah, we’ll see, let’s see what happens’—but it was clear he wanted it to happen.”

Goodell praised JAŸ-Z as a genius in both creative and business senses, highlighting his deep vision and understanding of the moment. “He’s been so remarkable in helping us elevate the whole Super Bowl halftime show,” Goodell emphasized. “I trust him, and I trust his point of view.”

When asked about what viewers can expect, Goodell shared his excitement for the upcoming performance. “I think he’s gonna take all of his experience, his wisdom, his creativity… He’s always talked about it from the first meeting, about the incredible platform that the Super Bowl gives to the artist. I think he understands the moment,” Goodell stated. “I think he’s going to let it rip, and it’s going to be awesome.”