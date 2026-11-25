Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and his Give Em A Reason Foundation partnered with Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring Program to host a Thanksgiving turkey distribution for Chicago families on November 20.

The event marked Simmons’ first Chicago community initiative, bringing together 40 C.H.A.M.P.S. families and community partners, including Future Ties and Jumping Juniors. Simmons personally distributed frozen turkeys featuring Hattie B’s flavors, along with take-home family meals.

The gathering also featured a fireside chat and Q&A, autograph and photo opportunities, youth activities, a raffle, and a toss game. Entertainment included performances by C.H.A.M.P.S. Ambassadors, Zion Ali, and the Jumping Juniors jump rope team.

Speaking about the importance of giving back, Simmons emphasized the impact of small gestures and supporting families during the holidays.

“How can I be that guy, be that light for their family? Because you never know. You never know whose day you can make just by even saying hey,” Simmons said in a Chicago Bears news article. “But to be able to give them a meal for Thanksgiving, that’s one less thing that they have to worry about.”