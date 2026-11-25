REASONABLE DOUBT – “Moment of Clarity” – A jaw-dropping discovery has the team racing against the clock – until the final verdict brings truth to light, closing one chapter and leaving everyone forever changed. (Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

KELLY ROWLAND

Kelly Rowland is joining the world of Hulu’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt, making a surprise cameo in the final moments of the show’s Season 4 finale, Episode 410, “Moment of Clarity.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, and producer appears as Demitra, a staffer on a mayoral campaign who finds herself caught in a dangerous situation that could jeopardize a politician’s future and her own life. Her appearance serves as a major cliffhanger leading into the series’ upcoming fifth season.

“After being such a fan of the show for such a long time, It’s SURREAL to be a part of it!” Rowland said.

Series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Raamla Mohamed Hunter also shared her excitement about the casting surprise.

“Kelly Rowland, THEE Kelendria Rowland is in my show. The one I created. I didn’t think that I could bump like this, but now I have the motivation to be a survivor in this TV game. I’ll be screaming until season five!” Hunter said.

Rowland’s debut leaves viewers with a major development as Reasonable Doubt prepares for its fifth season.