Shoe Palace is honoring hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur with a 2026 streetwear collection inspired by his influence on music, fashion, and culture.

The collection channels Tupac’s signature style through bold graphics, rugged workwear, and classic streetwear silhouettes. Highlights include a canvas work jacket and double-knee set featuring paisley accents, alongside a mesh jersey and camo button-up showcasing standout Tupac portrait imagery.

Fleece sets and graphic tees round out the lineup, combining archival-inspired artwork with West Coast influences. The collection celebrates Tupac’s unapologetic attitude, poetic storytelling, and lasting impact on hip-hop and street culture.

Born in Harlem, New York, in 1971, Tupac remains one of the genre’s most influential voices, with a legacy that continues to resonate across generations.

The Shoe Palace x Tupac collection launches at Shoe Palace this Black Friday.