The Super Bowl and JAY-Z’s Halftime Show are headed to IMAX. The NFL, Disney and ESPN has announced that the big game will be in theaters around the country, with tickets set for going on sale in January.

“Watching the Super Bowl with your fellow fans is one of the great shared experiences in sports, and this first-of-its-kind collaboration with the NFL and IMAX takes it to a historic new scale,” said Ken Potrock, Walt Disney Company’s president of major event integration, said in a statement to Variety. “With ESPN’s first Super Bowl, we’re reaching fans across an unprecedented range of platforms and meeting them wherever they want to be, with unique moments that only Disney and ESPN can deliver.”