On this date in 1987, Hollis, Queens’ legendary trio Run-DMC delivered one of the most recognizable holiday anthems in Hip Hop history with the release of “Christmas In Hollis.” Nearly 4 decades later, the record remains a seasonal staple, bringing the unmistakable sound of Hip Hop’s Golden Era into households around the world every holiday season.

The song originally appeared on the star-studded charity compilation A Very Special Christmas, which featured contributions from music industry heavyweights including Whitney Houston, Madonna, Stevie Nicks, and Bruce Springsteen. The project was assembled to benefit the Special Olympics, bringing together artists from various musical genres for a charitable cause.

Produced by Run-DMC alongside Rick Rubin, “Christmas In Hollis” incorporated a sample of Clarence Carter’s 1968 holiday classic “Back Door Santa,” combining soulful instrumentation with the hard-hitting drums and signature delivery that made the Kings from Queens international superstars.

Interestingly, Run-DMC initially resisted the idea of recording a Christmas song. DMC would later explain that the group was concerned about compromising Hip Hop’s authenticity by participating in something that could be perceived as corny or overly commercial. However, the trio ultimately found a way to bring Christmas to their own neighborhood, creating a record that celebrated the holiday without sacrificing the cultural identity that made them pioneers.

Rather than relying on conventional holiday imagery, Run and DMC delivered humorous, neighborhood-centered narratives about celebrating Christmas in Queens, complete with family gatherings, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and all the familiar traditions of the holiday season.

The accompanying music video was equally memorable, capturing the group’s larger-than-life personalities while incorporating elements of Hip Hop culture into a traditional Christmas setting. The record would eventually become a fixture in popular culture, appearing in numerous television shows and films, including the 1988 action classic Die Hard.

While Run-DMC wasn’t the first rap act to record a Christmas song, “Christmas In Hollis” helped establish a lasting place for Hip Hop in mainstream holiday music. Its enduring popularity is a testament to the group’s ability to transcend musical boundaries while remaining true to their roots.

Now, 39 years later, the record continues to bridge generations, reminding listeners of an era when Run-DMC was breaking down barriers and introducing Hip Hop culture to audiences that had previously paid little attention to rap music.

A special salute to Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and the late, great Jam Master Jay (RIP) for delivering a timeless holiday classic. We also honor the memory of Raymond “Lil Lep” Lopez, the pioneering b-boy who portrayed Santa’s elf in the iconic music video. His contribution remains forever immortalized in this celebrated piece of Hip Hop history.

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas for Hip Hop heads without a little Hollis, Queens.