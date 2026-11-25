Unrivaled and adidas are launching their first collaborative jersey collection, introducing new designs for all eight clubs ahead of the league’s 2027 season.

The Season 3 collection features all 48 player jerseys, including adidas athletes Kahleah Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, Chelsea Gray, Olivia Miles, Kelsey Plum and Satou Sabally. Pre-orders open Friday, Nov. 27, at the official Unrivaled shop.

The release builds on the brands’ multiyear partnership focused on advancing women’s basketball and inspiring the next generation of players and fans. Each design reflects the identity of its respective club while combining adidas performance innovation with Unrivaled’s approach to the sport.

Authentic player jerseys feature lightweight woven construction, jacquard knit collars, woven knit tape trims and adidas x Unrivaled thermoplastic polyurethane branding. Retail versions are crafted from 100% recycled polyester mock mesh and feature the same designs.

To celebrate the launch, Unrivaled is offering free shipping on orders of $125 or more sitewide throughout Black Friday weekend, Nov. 27–29.

Fans can pre-order the complete Season 3 collection at https://shop.unrivaled.basketball/shop/adidas-jerseys.