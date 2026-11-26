Ducati motorcycle in a parking lot at the Nürburgring

An agency builds a MotoGP technical partnership by securing supply or technical rights, writing the right to use race data and imagery into the contract, and turning that use into proof for the dealers and riders who buy the product. Tyre, lubricant and parts brands rarely win trust through logos alone, because buyers want evidence that a product performs under race conditions.

The contract therefore decides what the brand may say, show and measure once the season begins. This guide explains how that process works for each product category and what to look for in a partner.

MotoGP Technical Partnership: How an Agency Turns Track Use Into Proof Buyers Trust

An agency handles three jobs that together turn track use into proof. The first is finding the right supply route, which may be a series-supplier role, a title partnership, or a team-level agreement, depending on what the rules allow. The second is securing the right to make race-proven product claims, because a brand can only use that language when the contract gives written approval for the wording and the evidence behind it.

The third is activating the partnership to dealers and consumers, so that race use becomes a sales argument at the counter and online. Handling the three jobs together avoids the common problem of a signed deal that delivers visibility but no usable proof. Each job needs a different set of rights, so the contract should address all three at the same time.

MotoGP Technical Rule Changes in 2027: Why the Supplier Map Is Being Redrawn

Pirelli replaces Michelin as MotoGP’s only tyre supplier from 2027. Michelin had supplied the series since 2016, moving to WorldSBK. The same season brings new 850cc bikes, which reset the specification that every technical supplier works to. When the rules reset, technical partners’ stories reset too, because results and data tied to the older bikes carry less weight with buyers.

An agency assesses where new supply roles open as teams, suppliers and regulations change, and it flags those openings early enough for a brand to act before competitors do. Brands should treat these points as dated facts and confirm the current position before building a campaign around them.

The change may also affect lubricant and component brands, since a new bike generation can change which products teams test and approve.

MotoGP Tyre and Lubricant Sponsorship Routes: Series Supplier, Title Partner or Team Partner

Tyre and oil brands have different routes into the series, and some of those routes are closed by single-supplier rules that no contract can override.

MotoGP Tyre Sponsorship: What a Single-Supplier Series Means for Other Tyre Brands

MotoGP uses one tyre supplier, so other tyre brands cannot claim race use on MotoGP bikes. Any brand weighing MotoGP tyre sponsorship should understand this limit first. The honest options are to look at other series or classes where supply is open, or to accept a non-technical sponsorship that builds awareness without making technical claims.

An independent agency that works across series will say upfront when MotoGP is not the right platform, which saves a brand from paying for rights that cannot support its product story. Brands in this position still benefit from a clear explanation of what MotoGP can and cannot offer.

MotoGP Lubricant Sponsorship: Title, Team and Class-Supplier Models

Three 2026 examples show the main models. Castrol is the title sponsor of Honda HRC, which is the factory title model. Repsol is the only oil supplier for Moto2 as well as Moto3, along with the title sponsor of the Portuguese GP, which is the class-supplier model.

Pertamina Enduro backs the VR46 team, which is the satellite team partner model. A brand considering MotoGP lubricant sponsorship can match its budget and technical goals to one of these structures, and an agency can compare each against the markets where the brand sells. Each model suits a different budget and level of technical access.

MotoGP Parts Sponsorship: Turning Technical Supply Into Marketing Claims

Makers of brakes, suspension, exhausts and chains can use MotoGP parts sponsorship to link technical supply with marketing, provided the contract is specific. The agreement should cover use of team marks, race imagery and data, and written approval of race-proven product claims, so the brand knows exactly what it can say in advertising.

Without that wording, a supply deal can leave the marketing team with no approved material. Activation then reaches two groups. Dealers can receive displays, training, and incentives built around the team, while rider communities can receive content, events, and product tests that show how the parts perform.

Brands should also confirm which components the team will actually use before agreeing to any claim. The table below connects goals to assets and measurement.

Goal MotoGP asset How to measure Dealer sell-in Team marks and race imagery for dealer programs Dealer orders and display uptake Aftermarket sales Approved race-proven claims in key markets Sales growth in target countries B2B leads Paddock hospitality and technical access Qualified leads and meetings booked

MotoGP Sponsorship Agency Checklist: What Tyre, Lubricant and Parts Brands Should Look For

Technical brands that hire a sports marketing consultant for sponsorships get the most from the paddock when an independent MotoGP sponsorship agency negotiates the right to use race data, imagery and claims before the contract is signed. The following checklist shows what a good partner offers.

● Independence from every team and series, so the recommendation follows the brand’s product goals.

● Relationships with every MotoGP team, which gives access to technical staff and decision-makers.

A cross-series view that recommends another series if MotoGP supply is closed, instead of selling a route that cannot work.

● Activation and claim rights negotiated upfront, before the contract is signed.

● ROI reports built for leadership, with dealer and sales results in one place.

● Over 30 years of experience in motorsport, which gives the agency a long record to draw on.

MotoGP Technical Partnership: From Race Use to Buyer Trust

Technical brands should pick the open supply route, secure claim rights in the contract, and activate to the people who buy the product. With those three steps in place, race use becomes evidence that dealers, riders, and consumers can trust.

An agency that negotiates these points before signing gives the brand a stronger case in every later conversation with buyers.