6LACK is opening another chapter of his musical journey with the release of his new EP, Vault 6, available now through LVRN/Interscope Records.

The five-track project brings together previously unreleased solo records and collaborations that never made it onto the five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist’s earlier albums. Exploring themes of love, heartbreak, loyalty, and personal growth, the collection offers listeners a deeper look into different moments of his career.

The EP begins with “Investment,” produced by Leon Thomas, before transitioning into “Moves,” a collaboration with Jhené Aiko that explores the uncertainty of a relationship approaching its breaking point.

Previously released single “WWYG (Where Would You Go)” also appears on the project, alongside “Cuffin SZN” and “Do Right By Me.” The closing track features the late rapper Trouble, delivering a reflective moment centered on loyalty and the emotional impact of losing loved ones.

“Do Right By Me” was produced by Childish Major and Trey Lander, whose previous credits include music with JID, Summer Walker, and 6LACK.