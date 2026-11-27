The anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI is already making waves across the music industry, with new Spotify data revealing a significant increase in streaming activity and music discovery connected to the video game franchise.

Among the biggest beneficiaries is Carly Rae Jepsen, whose 2015 hit “Run Away With Me” experienced a major resurgence. Following the GTA VI release, streams of the track climbed 940% in the United States and 1,255% in Canada compared with its average performance.

The franchise’s musical influence also reached Spotify’s charts. On November 23, “Flower In A Hurricane,” featuring Justice, Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, reached No. 1 on both the platform’s global and U.S. Daily Top Songs charts.

Spotify also reported increased engagement with its Official Grand Theft Auto Playlist, which saw weekly streams jump 275% globally and 355% in the U.S. between November 12 and November 19.

Interest in the franchise extended to Spotify searches, with queries containing “GTA,” “GTA6/VI,” and “Grand Theft Auto” increasing approximately 510% worldwide and 600% in the U.S. during the same period.

As players prepare to return to Vice City, GTA VI is generating renewed interest in the music connected to the franchise.