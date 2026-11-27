The Weeknd’s Starboy is marking its 10th anniversary with a major streaming milestone, surpassing 18.61 billion all-time global streams on Spotify and continuing to attract new generations of listeners.

Released a decade ago, the 18-track album has seen every song accumulate more than 185 million streams, with six tracks crossing the billion-stream mark. The title track leads with 4.84 billion streams, followed by “Die For You” at 3.48 billion and “I Feel It Coming” at 2.34 billion.

The album also experienced a major streaming boost following The Weeknd’s 2021 Super Bowl halftime performance. February 8, 2021, marked its biggest streaming day since release week, with plays increasing 135% above its previous 28-day average.

Its popularity has continued to grow through playlist placements, generating more than 394 million adds. Playlist additions peaked at 72 million in 2023, the same year the “Die For You” remix featuring Ariana Grande reached No. 1.

Younger audiences are also driving the album’s continued success, with listeners ages 18–24 accounting for 35% of streams and those under 30 generating nearly 75%.

Internationally, Mexico City, Jakarta, and São Paulo lead the album’s top streaming cities in 2026. Meanwhile, “Die For You” remains the project’s most-shared song for lyrics, while “We don’t pray for love, we just pray for cars” from “Starboy” is its most-shared lyric.