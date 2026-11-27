Fresh off Wu-Tang Clan’s historic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, founding member U-God returned to the spotlight with the official music video for his new single, “Rock So Many,” arriving right before the legendary group rocked the NFL Thanksgiving halftime stage. Produced by DJ Homicide, the banger marks U-God’s first solo single and visual release in eight years—and sets the tone for his forthcoming sixth solo studio album, Stinger, slated for early 2027.

Rather than staging a standard studio shoot, the visual for “Rock So Many” taps directly into Wu-Tang Clan’s deep global touring archive, stitching together hundreds of live photos and video clips captured at packed shows around the world. The fast-moving montage doubles as a direct salute to the photographers who documented those electric nights on the road, while giving U-God a moment to soak in just how many international stages and generations of fans he and his brothers have moved since Staten Island. As U-God put it when unveiling the visual, “I can’t believe we ROCK SO MANY.”

Over DJ Homicide’s hard-hitting production, U-God brings the raw, unmistakable baritone and street grit that helped make Wu-Tang hip-hop royalty. Serving as the opening shot from Stinger, “Rock So Many” caps off the Clan’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame victory lap and massive NFL halftime moment while launching a sharp new chapter in U-God’s solo catalog.

Watch the official music video for “Rock So Many” below.