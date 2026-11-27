Wu-Tang Clan brought legendary hip-hop energy to Ford Field on Thanksgiving, headlining the halftime entertainment during the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears matchup.

Full Wu-Tang Clan halftime show with Chad Smith on the drums 🔥….all bangers!



A lot of households with grumpy dads found out the meaning of "Wu Tang is for the Children" today pic.twitter.com/8sDBv6hi7L https://t.co/utRzitc9i5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 26, 2026

The iconic group delivered performances of fan favorites “Triumph” and “C.R.E.A.M.,” with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith joining them for the special occasion. The performance also featured a tribute to the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, as his son, Young Dirty Bastard, took the stage to perform his father’s classic record “Shimmy Shimmy Ya.”

The Thanksgiving appearance comes shortly after Wu-Tang Clan celebrated another major milestone with its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame less than two weeks earlier. Fans will have another opportunity to experience the group’s induction ceremony when it airs December 8 on ABC, followed by streaming availability on Disney+ the following day.