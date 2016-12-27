Michael B. Jordan may have been in hit movies like Creed, Fruitvale Station and Marvel’s Fantastic 4, but he can also hoop.

When you share the same name as hoops biggest icon, 6-time NBA champion and Charlotte Hornets majority owner, it’s pretty much given that your game matches the name.

In addition to participating in multiple NBA Celebrity Basketball games during NBA All Star weekends, Jordan plays the character of Justice Young, a MyCareer player name in NBA 2K17

Michael B. Jordan caught up with the Scoop B Radio podcast and chatted about the opportunity of starring in the reboot of Marvel’s Fantastic Four, his collabo with Sprite and their commitment to new filmmakers and having mentors in Hollywood.

He even chatted about some of his mentors and lasting advice that they left him

“Yeah man, I’ve been blessed to have a lot of people kind of been able to mentor me,” Jordan told Scoop B Radio host Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.