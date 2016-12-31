Habari Gani?

KUUMBA!

Today is the six day of Kwanzaa. Families, friends, and communities come together on this day assess, reassess, celebrate and recommit themselves to bettering the lives of their families, communities, and indeed the world. The story of Lewis Latimer is marvelous example of the creativity principle. Latimer was a collaborative partner with Alexander Bell, Hiram Maxim and Thomas Edison. Bell invention of the telephone was incomplete and made possible with the drafting and drawing of the patent by Latimer. Thomas Edison invention of the light blub was inefficient, cost prohibitive, and ineffectual. Thus, it was left up to Latimer to improve upon the technology that was before him and invent the first carbon filament light bulb by combing previous manufacturing techniques with several new materials. Latimer’s light bulb was cost effective and long lasting, allowing families and businesses to live by lights. Thus, Latimer embodies the creativity principle and is a model to emulate.

During the morning, afternoon, or evening, family (and friends) gathers around the “Kwanzaa Set” to light the red candle, share memories and stories of how they have contributed to bettering their family, school, faith-based institution, community; poetry, song, or historical accomplishments may be cited to reinforce and make reference to the defining elements of the creativity principle; and families discuss and evaluate commitments and practices around the creativity principle, and make commitments around the creativity principle for 2016.

Candle Lighting Activity: On the six day of Kwanzaa the family lights the red candle. This candle is symbolic of struggle- continuous effort and work. The placement and order of the Kwanzaa candles teach and reinforce valuable lessons for the family. The lesson here is that we light the red candle to reinforce the value and priority we place struggle as the method for creating progress.

Karamu (Feast) and Celebration: Enjoy yourself and the delicious food; this is time for celebrate the joy of living, love among family and friends and the achievement of which have been attained throughout the year.