Gifted New Jersey rapper J.Littles looks back to his stellar fall 2016 project, 7 Day Cleanse, to showcase his directorial chops in his new visuals for the Joell Ortiz-featured “No Way Out.” It’s actually closer to a short film than your standard music video in its presentation, with Littles putting together a clip reminiscent of an early ‘90s action-thriller.

Throughout the video, you watch as the Hudson County native runs in every which way through his hood to avoid a seemingly annoyed police officer. But when the two actually meet up? Well, we won’t spoil it for you, but things may not be exactly how they seem. And that goes for both the viewer and the character portrayed by Littles.