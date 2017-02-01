Was SpyGate 2.0 occurring during Media Day a “Patriot” an inquisitive act of pigskin intimidation?

Just when you thought the Patriots may have learned their lesson from Spygate and Deflategate, it seems like Bellichick and his boys were almost up to no good as a interesting chain of events ocurred during media day that had the Falcon Nation almost losing their minds. Yesterday, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan temporarily lost his playbook at Monday night’s Super Bowl LI media session. According to ESPN.com’s Dan Graziano, USA Today reporter Jarrett Bell had realized that San Francisco Examiner writer Art Spander had accidentally picked up Shanahan’s bag containing his playbook and Super Bowl tickets.

The bag was returned 15 minutes after Kyle realized his bag went missing but Falcons fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Shanahan went to media and told them that the playbook was backed up onto his iPad. He was stress overwhelmingly due to the fact they were Super Bowl tickets inside of the bag. Kyle, be careful with keeping an eye on your things. An bystander could’ve been the luckiest fan alive sitting at the 40 yard line watching the biggest stage of them all thanks to your expense.