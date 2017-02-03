With Steph Curry stepping down, will this smooth sailing for Klay to repeat as 3 Point Contest Champion?

As excited as last year’s championship duel of the Splash Brothers facing one another, there are a new round of 3 ball slingers thats ready to dethrone the long range gunner. This year’s field are a new group which can possibly give Klay a run for his money. Amongst the hoopers who are partaking in this year’s contest are Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker, Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Wesley Matthews, Los Angeles Lakers gunner “Swaggy P” who is primarily known as Nick Young, Houston Rockets sharpshooter Eric Gordon, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, and Portland TrailBlazers guard C.J. McCollum.

Expect Klay to put on a shooting clinic to defend his title. But don’t sleep on Uncle Drew and Swaggy P as they are liable to light it up once they start heating up.