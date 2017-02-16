Watch the entire live stream of today’s unprecedented press conference with the new US President, Donald Trump, as he blasted the media outlets like CNN and BBC:

“I’m not ranting and raving I love this, I’m having a good time.”

Trump said, adding that he was changing his mantra of “fake news” to “very fake news”.

“I know when you’re telling the truth and when you’re not…I just see many, many untruthful things, and you know what else I see, I see tone, you know the word tone…The tone is such hatred. I’m really not a bad person by the way.”

When questioned on whether he was undermining the freedom of the press by calling stories he did not like “fake news”, Trump responded:

“I know when I should get good and get bad, and sometimes I’ll say, ‘Wow, that’s going to be a great story’, and I get killed…I know what is good and bad, I’d be a pretty good reporter.”

He added:

“There is nobody I have more respect for, well maybe a little bit, than reporters, good reporters. It’s very important to me, especially in this position, it’s very important…I don’t mind bad stories, I can handle a bad story better than anybody, as long as it’s true.”