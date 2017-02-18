Rap sensations RSK TKRS are quickly making a name for themselves in the world of Hip Hop. The breakout Rap group has rolled out one of the biggest independent hit records in a while with their sizzling single, “F*cked Up” featuring Madd Rass. The song is a critical success and it’s receiving a great amount of attention from DJ’s and notable mixshows around the country.

“F*cked Up” explodes with unadulterated candor. The track features the groups’ trademark lyrical dexterity and riveting street flair. “The song is a revealing record. It’s a street anthem. It’s head nodding Hip-hop at it’s best. The stellar production on ‘F*cked Up’ coupled with the group’s poignant cadence, delivery and flow results into a dynamic song that is sure to be a nation wide hit.

RSK TKRS’ relentless work ethic and long catalog of hit tracks are the main things that set this collective apart from other independent artists. The group is currently on tour doing several show dates with Hip-hop heavyweights Juicy J, Migos, Lil Wayne, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Kodak Black, and more. Also catch them in Texas during the SXSW music festival.

Twitter: @RskTkrs

Instagram: @RskTkrs