Artist/Producer/Engineer TracksByRoc is what you would call an enigma. He is so versatile and highly talented that he cannot be stopped in his destination of being a household name. This rising star is the frontman of High Vibrations Inc. and VSO.

“Vibrations come from the word Vibe which is a collective amount of energy that adds unique substance to creativity. The Vibe is also like a 6th sense, something that should never be neglected because its your instinct”

His new video titled “New Wraith” is about beating the odds and following your dreams. In the song he shows such determination in his lyrics as he proclaims that no one will stand in his way. The Wraith that Roc speaks of is a $300K luxury Rolls Royce vehicle that he can be seen hopping in and out of throughout the video. The “New Wraith” is symbolic for achieving such wealth despite past adversities. Check out the video below that is currently on BET Jams and don’t forget to check out his new project titled “VIBELISTED” on SoundCloud by clicking here.