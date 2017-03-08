18-year-old Demario Hunter of Katy, Texas, now faces up to a year in prison for allegedly blackmailing a 19-year-old female with their sex tape. She claims to have been forced into having sex with four of his 15-year-old friends and his cousin.

Hunter is officially charged with “unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material.” It was believed in court that he had sex with the unidentified victim while recording it, and then used the footage to force her to have sex with friends.

The defense attorney Equator Turner said that he was only charged with a threat momentarily and the threat was to send something that he didn’t. According to Turner, the teen did not own a phone making it impossible to release any kind footage.