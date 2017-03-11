If you wasn’t at the Bishop Gallery in Brooklyn last night, you missed one NOTORIOUS event. The moment of the night was when Biggie’s son, CJ and daughter, Tyanna graces the crowd with their presence at the event. The Source was able to catch up with Biggie’s children to see how is life treating them since the death of their father.

Last night, people citywide came to the Bishop Gallery in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn to pay homage to hip hop’s most legendary emcee, the Notorious B.I.G. The good people at Spread Art NYC orchestrated a dope art show to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of Biggie Smalls.

On display were different styles of artwork completed by some of New York City’s most talented artists. Artwork by Albertus Joseph, Danielle DeJesus, Danielle Mastrion, Damien Harvey, Ibrahim Baaith, V. Ballentine and many more were on display in front of a packed house while the legendary DJ Grand Wizard was on the 1’s and 2’s. The event which was sponsored by Warsteiner beer had dope appearances from Biggie’s neighborhood crew known as the OGB crew (Old Gold Brother) , Biggie’s original DJ’s, DJ 50 Gran and DJ G-Dub along with legendary photographer Barron Claiborne, who is known for taking the iconic “crown” picture of Biggie.