Meek Mill was charged with assault yesterday after an altercation ensued at the St. Louis International Airport with an airport employee who wanted to take a picture with the Philly bred rapper.

At the ed of the physical confrontation, Meek, along with two airport employees, were arrested by airport police and charged with misdemeanor assault and released with a summons until their court date.

With Meek on probation for drugs and guns, this arrest could result in a probation violation, triggering another legal woe for the convicted felon.

TheSource.com will follow up with updates as this story develops.