Rising Bronx, NY artist, Luck brings forth his first release of 2017, “MO BANDZ”. The instant club banger is simply a record for any and everybody who’s working towards their future. “Everybody need mo bands and everybody want it, but not everybody got the drive to go and get it! That’s what is going to separate you from the people chasing their dreams to the people making it reality!” — Luck. Check out the new bouncy go-getters theme song below.