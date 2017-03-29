Style Sector: Korean Designer, Kanghyuk – Creates Fashion From Airbags Venus Rose March 29, 2017 Covers, Digital Entertainment, Exclusives, Hip Hop Footwear | Trending Sneakers, Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories, Hip Hop Style | Latest Trends in Fashion and Footwear, Hip Hop Style News | Fashion Stories, Latest Hip Hop Style Trends Korean designer Kanghyuk creates a full collection using different types of vehicle airbags for his latest fashion presentation. Preview the look book that reimagines wardrobe staples for a modern fashion inspiration.