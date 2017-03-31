Last night [Thursday, March 31] was a celebration of women, as Karen Civil hosted her annual Women On The Move conference at New York University in order to unify, uplift, encourage, and inspire other women. It was a packed house as the seats overflowed with young ears and open minds as panel began. This years panelist had some of the most successful business savvy ladies in the game right now including: Claire Sulmers, the CEO of Fashion Bomb Daily, Crissle West an amazing writer and podcaster for ‘The Read’, Karen Civil the media maven, and PR guru, and the one and only Remy Ma, the Queen of New York.

During the panel each of the ladies discussed their passion and drive for their craft and spoke of some of the highs and lows that they have encountered on their journey. With each woman coming from different background one thing that they all shared was passion and determination. A quote from Crissle West stuck out particularly:

You can ask for a seat at the table but if they don’t give it to you, make your own table.

Each lady on the panel was, at some point in time, denied the proverbial seat and created her own lane – allowing to so graciously share success tips at events like this.

Before the night ended, Remy Ma was presented with the ‘Woman On The Move’ Award in honor of her representing women with strength, courage, and continuously being an inspiration for Black love with her husband Papoose, who was sitting in a front row showing his support.

Watch interviews with these trailblazing women here.