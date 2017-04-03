Reps Up representative Sha Hustle has been instrumental in creating Toronto’s fertile underground which continues to pump out it’s share of talent. Not to be forgotten, he’s still a deadly force putting out a steady stream of atmospheric music that’s sonically on par with his proven, street-smart delivery: one that fans of the city can’t get enough of. “4301” is a return to that recipe, a collection of street tales that sound comfortable overlayed on Ashley Scott & Block Boy‘s hypnotic instrumental, a sonic trip in itself. Listen below: