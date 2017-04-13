QUILO is an explosive up and coming artist reigning from South Jersey. In just a matter of months, he and his “Long Money Long Ways” collective has gained an immense amount of support from coast to coast. Continuing his buzz, QUILO brings out his city for his clean visual for “Watchu Saying“.

The official video for “Watchu Saying” was directed by Director Gambino, and as you watch the visuals, you can see the true potential in QUILO as both a lyricist/songwriter. Recently he shared the stage with some of the industry’s best at SXSW ’17, and he’s opened up for a monopoly of superstars including Rich The Kid, PnB Rock, and many more!

Take a look at the official video for QUILO’s hit single below, and make sure to take a listen to the track on SoundCloud as well!