When you mention Indie artists buzzing from the Northeast you almost have to mention RRose RRome. He’s worked side by side with legendary artists like Chris Brown, Jadakiss and more. Major outlets and publications have shown support; such as Major FM, Almost Daily, Music Choice, MTV and etc… RRome drops his new audio “All Year” to pretty much sums up his grind in a few words. Check out “All Year” now!

https://soundcloud.com/roserome/rrose-rrome-all-year-explicit

RRoseRRome.net