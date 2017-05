Genius released a released a merch collection inspired by 1997, an iconic year for music and pop culture.

To recap – Bad Boy Records ruled the summer, Titanic crashed the box office, the Spice Girls made “girl power” a global phenomenon, and Fiona Apple delivered a defiant acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs.

Genius 1997 is inspired by a medley of musical moments from 20 years ago—even the collection’s logo references Hype Williams’s signature fish-eye lens.