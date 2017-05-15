Multi-platinum rap artists Meek Mill and Yo Gotti are joining forces for their epic 21-city nationwide “Against All Odds Tour” and tickets are available to the general public today! Check out the newly released tour video!

For ticket information visit livenation.com. The full list of tour stops can be found below.

 

Against All Odds Tour
Date City Venue
Wednesday, July 5 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Thursday, July 6 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center
Friday, July 7 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sunday, July 9 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 12 Boston, MA Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
Friday, July 14 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
Saturday, July 15 Reading, PA The Santander Arena
Tuesday, July 18 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
Wednesday, July 19 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Friday, July 21 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 22 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Sunday, July 23 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
Tuesday, July 25 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Thursday, July 27 New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena
Friday, July 28 Houston, TX Revention Music Center
Saturday, July 29 Austin, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park
Sunday, July 30 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Tuesday, August 1 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
Thursday, August 3 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
Friday, August 4 Los Angeles, CA