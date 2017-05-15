Multi-platinum rap artists Meek Mill and Yo Gotti are joining forces for their epic 21-city nationwide “Against All Odds Tour” and tickets are available to the general public today! Check out the newly released tour video!
For ticket information visit livenation.com. The full list of tour stops can be found below.
|Against All Odds Tour
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Wednesday, July 5
|Cleveland, OH
|Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
|Thursday, July 6
|Indianapolis, IN
|Klipsch Music Center
|Friday, July 7
|Detroit, MI
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|Sunday, July 9
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, July 12
|Boston, MA
|Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
|Friday, July 14
|New York, NY
|Hammerstein Ballroom
|Saturday, July 15
|Reading, PA
|The Santander Arena
|Tuesday, July 18
|Baltimore, MD
|Pier Six Pavilion
|Wednesday, July 19
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Friday, July 21
|Atlanta, GA
|Lakewood Amphitheatre
|Saturday, July 22
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|Sunday, July 23
|Miami, FL
|Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
|Tuesday, July 25
|Nashville, TN
|Nashville Municipal Auditorium
|Thursday, July 27
|New Orleans, LA
|UNO Lakefront Arena
|Friday, July 28
|Houston, TX
|Revention Music Center
|Saturday, July 29
|Austin, TX
|HEB Center at Cedar Park
|Sunday, July 30
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Ballroom
|Tuesday, August 1
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Thursday, August 3
|Phoenix, AZ
|Comerica Theatre
|Friday, August 4
|Los Angeles, CA