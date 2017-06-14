DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, New Edition & More Scheduled To Perform at 2017 BET Awards

Previously, we got word of the likes of Bruno Mars, Trey Songz, Migos, and Future as confirmed performers for the 2017 BET Awards.

Now, the award’s show has also added acts such as DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Post Malone, Jessie Reyez, Roman GianArthur, and New Edition to their star-studded lineup.

Chance the Rapper will be presented with the show’s Humanitarian Award while New Edition will receive the prized Lifetime Achievement Award.

Set to take place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on June 25th, the 17th installment of the BET Awards, hosted by comedian and actress Leslie Jones, will wrap up the network’s BET Experience (June 22-25).