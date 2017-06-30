Multiplatinum-certified and critically applauded Portland, OR rapper Aminé announces his full-length debut, Good For You [Republic Records], arriving in stores and at all digital retailers on July 28. The pre-order is live today and unlocks instant grat downloads of the triple-platinum hit “Caroline,” “REDMERCEDES, “Heebiejeebies” [feat. Kehlani], “Turf,and the previously unreleased “Blinds.

Pre-Order Good For You HERE

 

TRACKLISTING

  1. Veggies
  2. Yellow
  3. Caroline
  4. Hero
  5. Spice Girl
  6. STFU
  7. Wedding Crashers
  8. Sunday
  9. Turf
  10. Blinds
  11. Dakota
  12. Slide
  13. Money
  14. Beach Boy (Who Knows)
  15. Heebiejeebies [feat. Kehlani]

Good For You Links:
iTunes: https://amine.lnk.to/GoodForYouDL/itunes
Apple Music: https://amine.lnk.to/GoodForYouDL/applemusic
Amazon: https://amine.lnk.to/GoodForYouDL/amazon
Google Play: https://amine.lnk.to/GoodForYouDL/google-play