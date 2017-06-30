Multiplatinum-certified and critically applauded Portland, OR rapper Aminé announces his full-length debut, Good For You [Republic Records], arriving in stores and at all digital retailers on July 28. The pre-order is live today and unlocks instant grat downloads of the triple-platinum hit “Caroline,” “REDMERCEDES,” “Heebiejeebies” [feat. Kehlani], “Turf,” and the previously unreleased “Blinds.”
Pre-Order Good For You HERE
TRACKLISTING
- Veggies
- Yellow
- Caroline
- Hero
- Spice Girl
- STFU
- Wedding Crashers
- Sunday
- Turf
- Blinds
- Dakota
- Slide
- Money
- Beach Boy (Who Knows)
- Heebiejeebies [feat. Kehlani]
Good For You Links:
iTunes: https://amine.lnk.to/GoodForYouDL/itunes
Apple Music: https://amine.lnk.to/GoodForYouDL/applemusic
Amazon: https://amine.lnk.to/GoodForYouDL/amazon
Google Play: https://amine.lnk.to/GoodForYouDL/google-play