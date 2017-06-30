Multiplatinum-certified and critically applauded Portland, OR rapper Aminé announces his full-length debut, Good For You [Republic Records], arriving in stores and at all digital retailers on July 28. The pre-order is live today and unlocks instant grat downloads of the triple-platinum hit “Caroline,” “REDMERCEDES,” “Heebiejeebies” [feat. Kehlani], “Turf,” and the previously unreleased “Blinds.”

Pre-Order Good For You HERE

TRACKLISTING

Veggies Yellow Caroline Hero Spice Girl STFU Wedding Crashers Sunday Turf Blinds Dakota Slide Money Beach Boy (Who Knows) Heebiejeebies [feat. Kehlani]