Motown Gospel inspirational artist Royce Lovett is excited to announce the release of his new album Love & Other Dreams on July 14. Written and produced by Max Stark (Kirk Franklin, Tamela Mann, and The Walls Group) and co-written by Lovett, the seven-song album touches on the realities of life, but whether playful, mellow or tinged with melancholy, it is at all times hopeful and threaded with love.

It’s a genre-bending collection of music organically fusing hip-hop, soul, and rock to showcase Lovett’s unmistakable voice, guitar-driven melodies and profound lyricism with a unique urban flair. The lead single “Up for Love” begins with a delicate beat as Royce’s soulful delivery instantly takes hold. This simmering groove slips into artful verses before a powerful hook.

Love & Other Dreams is available for pre-order Now and will be sold via all physical and digital retailers. Fans who pre-order the album on iTunes will immediately be able to download two songs from the project—“Up For Love” and “Runnin’.”

Preview Below: