Dave East dropped a new song this week titled “No Back and Forth” as we await more details about his upcoming project, Paranoia. The track was produced by Mr. Authentic. This song is a good follow up to his collab with Tory Lanez, titled “Loud Pack”, which had a dope visual released a few weeks ago.

Within the first minute of the bar-heavy track, Dave East rightfully lets his New York pride show by acknowledging NY OGs such as Jay Z and Nas. He raps “4:44, shout out to Hova. He still got the culture,” in reference to the new album that just dropped. He also speaks on Instagram etiquette, and how he told Tee Grizzley at Summer Jam that he had a hit on his hands.

You can listen to the track below.